ENTERTAINMENT CALENDAR

COUNTRY MUSIC/DANCE: 6 to 9 p.m. Sundays, West Middlesex VFW, 3747 New Castle Road, West Middlesex.
NEW CASTLE COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION: 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Mondays, Scott Township Fire Hall, 3712 Harlansburg Road.
OCTOBER
QUEEN MACHINE: Oct. 10, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
GEORGE THOROGOOD and THE DESTROYERS: Oct. 10, Palace Theatre, Greensburg.
GHOST: Oct. 10, Covelli Centre, Youngstown.
CHAINSMOKERS with 5 SECONDS OF SUMMER: Oct. 11, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh.
JOE DIFFIE: Oct. 11, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
BEETHOVAN’S “EROICA”: Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, Oct. 11 and 13, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh.
SWEET ATMOSPHERE: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 12, Fresh Marketplace, New Wilmington.
TRAINWRECK: Oct. 12, Polish Falcons, New Castle.
MANHATTAN: Oct. 12, The Ice House, Austintown, Ohio.
RHYTHM EXPRESS: 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. Oct. 12, Sons of Italy, New Castle.
ROADWORK: 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. Oct. 12, Salem Eagles, Salem, Ohio.
CARRIE UNDERWOOD: Oct. 12, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh.
FRANK FOSTER: Oct. 12, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
BILL GAITHER: Oct. 12, Packard Music Hall, Warren, Ohio.
THE HEAD AND THE HEART: Oct. 14, UPMC Events Center, Pittsburgh.
ROY RUBIN: 7 to 10 p.m. Oct. 15, American Legion Hall, Centerville, Pa.
MANHATTAN: Oct. 16, Salem Community Center, Salem, Ohio.
TOM KEIFER: Oct. 17, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
STIFF LITTLE FINGERS: Oct. 17, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
MARY CHAPIN CARPENTER with SHAWN COLVIN: Oct. 17, Byham Theater, Pittsburgh.
SESAME STREET LIVE “MAKE YOUR MAGIC”: Oct. 17, Warner Theatre, Erie.
BOB SEGER and THE SILVER BULLET BAND: Oct. 17, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh.
TRAINWRECK: Oct. 18, Summit Motorsports Park, Norwalk, Ohio.
STIFF LITTLE FINGERS: Oct. 18, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
GRAHAM NASH: Oct. 18, Warner Theatre, Erie.
FROM PITTSBURGH TO EUROPE: Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, Oct. 18-20, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh.
BEES TREES: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 19, Fresh Marketplace, New Wilmington.
DONNIE IRIS AND THE CRUISERS: Oct. 19, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
MANHATTAN: Oct. 19, Salem Golf Club, Salem, Ohio.
NOAH GUNDERSON: Oct. 19, Rex Theatre, Pittsburgh.
SLAUGHTER: Oct. 20, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
DAUGHTRY: Oct. 20, Palace Theatre, Greensburg.
ROY RUBIN: 7 to 10 p.m. Oct. 22, American Legion Hall, Centerville, Pa.
LEONID AND FRIENDS: Oct. 22, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
TAYLOR HICKS: Oct. 23, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
BLACK SABBATH LIVES: Oct. 24, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
JURASSIC WORLD LIVE: Oct. 24-27, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh.
“GISELLE”: Oct. 25-27, Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh.
THE DORALS: 8 to 11 p.m. Oct. 26, Amvets, Butler.
HARMONY ROAD: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 26, Fresh Marketplace, New Wilmington.
SNARFUNKLE, THE TRIGGERS and WICKED ITCH: 8:30 p.m. Oct. 26, Sons of Italy, New Castle.
MANHATTAN: Oct. 26, Salem Eagles, Salem, Ohio.
VINCE GILL: Oct. 26, Warner Theatre, Erie.
NIGHT OF THE SINGING DEAD: Oct. 27, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
JEFF DUNHAM: Oct. 27, Warner Theatre, Erie.
ROY RUBIN: 7 to 10 p.m. Oct. 29, American Legion Hall, Centerville, Pa.
SASHA VELOUR: Oct. 29, Byham Theater, Pittsburgh.
UFO: Oct. 29, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
ZZ TOP: Oct. 29, Warner Theatre, Erie.
VIXEN: Oct. 31, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
NOVEMBER
MANHATTAN: Nov. 1, Rolling Mills, Girard, Ohio.
CHELSEA HANDLER: Nov. 1, Byham Theater, Pittsburgh.
ROADWORK: 7 to 10 p.m. Nov. 2, East Butler Fire Hall, East Butler, Pa.
BLUE OYSTER CULT: Nov. 2, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
A DAY TO REMEMBER: Nov. 2, Petersen Events Center, Pittsburgh.
CHRIS JANSON: Nov. 2, Packard Music Hall, Warren, Ohio.
THE FLYING BURRITO BROTHERS: Nov. 3, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
KIDZ BOP: Nov. 3, Palace Theatre, Greensburg.
LITTLE STEVEN and THE DISCIPLES OF SOUL: Nov. 4, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
AARON LEWIS: Nov. 6, Palace Theatre, Greensburg.
LOGIC: Nov. 7, Petersen Events Center, Pittsburgh.
LA GUNS: Nov. 7, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
TRAINWRECK: Nov. 8, Rolling Mills Bar and Grille, Girard, Ohio.
INCUBUS: Nov. 8, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh.
TOOL: Nov. 8, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh.
DAVID ALLAN COE: Nov. 8 and 9, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
TRAINWRECK: Nov. 9, Social 45, Lisbon, Ohio.
TOTAL PACKAGE: 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. Nov. 9, Sons of Italy, New Castle.
KANSAS: Nov. 9, Warner Theatre, Erie.
BOB DYLAN: Nov. 10, UPMC Events Center, Moon Township.
ROY RUBIN: 7 to 10 p.m. Nov. 12, American Legion Hall, Centerville, Pa.
ELTON JOHN: Nov. 13, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh.
JOANNE SHAW TAYLOR: Nov. 13, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
E5C4P3: Nov. 15, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
RODNEY CARRINGTON: Nov. 15, Packard Music Hall, Warren, Ohio.
SARA BAREILLES: Nov. 15, UPMC Events Center, Pittsburgh.
