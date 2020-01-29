Enon Valley quilter a contestant for AQS Quilt Week

An Enon Valley woman has been accepted as a contestant in the American Quilters Society Quilt Week in Lancaster.
Jodi Robinson’s “Mesmerizing” will be part of a show that features more than 200 quilts from around the world, with quiltmakers competing for $54,000 in cash awards.
The show takes place March 25-27 at the Lancaster County Convention Center. It is open to the public, and tickets are available at quiltweek.com or by calling (270) 898-7903. Tickets include access to all special exhibitions and the Merchant Mall.
