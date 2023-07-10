The annual Enon Valley Community Day will take place from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. July 15 in the borough.
The event is free to attend and will feature different family-friendly activities throughout the day. It is hosted by the Enon Valley Community Historical Society.
The schedule of activities includes:
• Breakfast from 7 to 10 a.m. at the Meridian Masonic Lodge No. 411
• Opening ceremonies at 9 a.m.
• The annual fireman’s parade at 10 a.m.
• Power Wheel Demo Derby at 4 p.m.
• Square dancing from 4 to 6:15 p.m., followed by swing dancing and a DJ until 9:45 p.m.
• Fireworks by F&V Fireworks at 10 p.m.
Throughout the day, there will be different vendors and crafters, children’s activities, a community art gallery, a random ticket auction, different historical displays, a Civil War encampment and the annual Bluegrass Festival.
The schedule for the Bluegrass Festival is Echo Valley from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.; East of Enon from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. and 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.; Bits ‘n Pieces from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. and 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; Casual Hobos from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.; and an open jam session from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m.
For the Power Wheel Demo Derby, it is for children ages 3 to 10, with two divisions for ages 3 to 5 and 6 to 10.
