Penn State Extension wants to get families outside to learn something new about places in their communities.
Educators from Penn State Extension’s Food, Families and Health Unit will lead "Get Outside and Connect with Nature and Your Families" from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. May 10 at Cascade Park, 1928 E. Washington St. The event aims to foster healthy, well-rounded, independent and compassionate children and teens and encourage families to spend time outdoors together.
The "Get Outside" campaign is a series of outdoor events for families to join extension educators from around the commonwealth to learn something new about local streams, parks, ponds, forests and more.
Face masks will be optional in all indoor spaces, except where required by law. To register or learn more about all the “Get Outside” events, visit https://extension.psu.edu/get-outside-with-extension or call (877) 345-0691. Registration deadline is May 5.
