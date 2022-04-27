Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM EDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected. * WHERE...Lawrence, Armstrong, Butler and Indiana Counties. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 9 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&