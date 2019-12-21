I’ll admit, I have my fair share of cultural blind spots.
One day, I’ll read all the classics. There are acclaimed movies I haven’t taken the time to sit down and watch. Sometimes, while watching “Jeopardy!,” I wonder when I should have learned about 17th-century Europe or famed paintings.
“Seinfeld” is one of those blind spots. Maybe it’s because it came on the air just about four years before I was born. Maybe I prefer newer comedies.
However, I am a fan of Jerry Stiller’s character (Frank Costanza) who celebrates Festivus, a fictional holiday that avoids the commercialism of Christmas and is held on Dec. 23. Festivus (for the rest of us) includes the annual “airing of grievances.” As Frank Costanza says, “You gather your family around and tell them all the ways they have disappointed you over the past year.”
Not to sound like I have a lot of complaints with people, places and things, but ... I have a lot of complaints. Things that grind my gears and tick me off. I’m not the only one. Republican Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky yearly takes to Twitter on Dec. 23 to air his grievances about frivolous government spending. If there were ever a time to list all of my grievances about the world, it would be now as the year is quickly winding down.
Mainly, I’ve spent the last couple weeks complaining about the cold weather and snow, but who isn’t this time of year? (Just think, only four more months of this!) I’m sure there are people out there who love looking out their window to see a fresh dusting of snow, ice thick enough for skating or fishing and a slowly moving PennDOT truck clearing the way to wherever you need to go.
Unfortunately, none of those things interests me. You know what interests me? Being warm.
My next grievance involves presidential impeachment, two words that might be the biggest dinner table divider this holiday season. Here are two facts — President Donald J. Trump was impeached by the House of Representatives on Wednesday, and many in the American public still don’t fully understand what that means. As covered in your high school civics lessons, impeachment explicitly does not mean an official is removed from office. Anyway, since the last time the Pittsburgh Pirates won their division (the National League East in 1992), two presidents have been impeached. How’s that for a fun fact?
Sports aren’t immune to my grievances. I get that professionals should games play by stricter rules than, say, youth players. No one’s arguing that. It’s just that sports like football have such different rules between the high school, college and pro levels. Why? I have no clue. For a sport like football, I’m talking about simple things like how the clock starts and stops and how many feet a player needs inbounds to constitute a catch. Maybe there’s a good reason for this built-in confusion. If so, I’m all ears.
Perhaps this is also a good time to note there are a lot of things I’m thankful for — don’t get me wrong about that. But if there were ever a time to get some things off my chest, it’s right before we start a new decade in a few days, right?
(Pete Sirianni is the digital editor at the New Castle News. Email him at psirianni@ncnewsonline.com.)
