The EMS Lawrence County Council and the Community College of Allegheny County are offering an emergency medical technician training program beginning Jan. 11.
Classes will meet from 6 to 10 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays Jan. 11 through June 14 at the Lawrence County Career and Technical Center, 750 Phelps Way. Upon completion of the course, students will be tested by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
Additional information on the class and textbooks can be obtained by calling the EMS Lawrence County Council at (724) 202-7105.
