The EMS Lawrence County Council and the Community College of Allegheny County will present an emergency medical responder class starting Oct. 19.
The EMR class will meet from 6 to 10 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays Oct. 19 to Dec. 17 at the Lawrence County Department of Public Safety, 1451 County Line Road.
For further information call the EMS Lawrence County Council Office at (724) 202-7105.
