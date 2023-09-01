When it comes to individuals attempting to recover from addiction, particularly a drug addiction, Billie Jo Reef said she knows the physical and mental hurdles people go through.
Reef, who is a recovering drug addict and has been sober for a little over three years, believes the biggest obstacles for anyone recovering from addiction is to want to recover for themselves first, and learn to forgive themselves in the process.
“You can recover, but you have to know that is has to start with you. You have to be willing to forgive yourself,” Reef said.
Reef, 51, of Ellwood City, was previously interviewed by the New Castle News in September 2019 about her past drug history.
However, she wanted to retell and update her story, which included a relapse in 2020 that nearly ended her life, in order to inspire people to quit using drugs, especially since a lot of drugs nowadays are being laced with lethal doses of fentanyl.
“It does get out of control. I was that person,” Reef said.
“The more that you forgive yourself for the things you’ve done and the things that have been done to you, the better it is, because the more you hold it in, the worse it is, because you always feel guilt, you’ll always feel worthless. It’s hard.”
AN OUT-OF-BODY EXPERIENCE
Reef said she had been using drugs most of her adult life, starting at age 19, which included cocaine and, later, heroin when she couldn’t get “high enough” from the cocaine.
In 2019, after being revived with Narcan, she attempted to go into rehab. However, she said rehabilitation clinics never worked out for her, as she went to four clinics and relapsed after each visit.
The last time she relapsed, in 2020, she said she briefly lost her life, as she was gone for 25 minutes.
“I watched an out-of-body experience. I was up in the corner. I could see who were trying to save me, and they were addicts,” Reef said. “They were giving me Narcan and I wasn’t coming back.”
Reef said the group of addicts with her could have easily left her behind to die and take off with the other drugs in the room, but they chose to stay behind and tried to revive her. After a fourth dose of Narcan was administered to her, she was revived.
Reef said following her recovery, she had a hard time at first processing what happened, but said that incident finally made her quit, on her own, for good, and has been clean since and has never felt happier in her life.
“If I didn’t come back and choose to get where I was, I wouldn’t be here today. I would be gone. I would six feet under,” Reef said. “I lost a lot of people that chose not to.”
THE STRUGGLES OF ADDICTION
Reef said drug addiction, like other forms of addiction, is a disease, believing drug use shouldn’t just be labeled as people choosing to do drugs recreationally and knowing what they are doing.
She said there are different factors that can lead people to getting addicted to drugs, whether it be genetics or past family addictions and different mental health disorders.
Reef said her family has a list of people who were alcoholics, including some who passed away from it, stating her body chose drugs instead of booze.
“Addiction is real. It’s bad,” Reef said. “A lot of people have mental health issues who are addicted to drugs. I’m one of them. In order to get to where you want to be, you have to get help in all aspects, not just for the addiction.”
Reef said she used to hang out with a group of people that all did drugs together. There are now only a few of them left who talk constantly about their past struggles and future recoveries.
She added her past addiction put a strain on her family, whether it’d be her children, her mother or her grandchildren, the latter of whom were told grandma was “sick,” whenever she couldn’t be around them. She hopes to explain her past situation to them whenever they are old enough.
LEARNING TO LOVE ONESELF
Reef feels a lot of people don’t want to come forward with their addiction or seek recovery because of the feelings of shame and embarrassment that come with it.
She encourages everyone to try and seek help in any way they can, noting there are people out there that can help.
However, she believes people need to seek recovery for themselves first, not just to appease others, and learn to forgive oneself.
Reef said she was eventually able to forgive herself for her past actions, forgive others for any hurtful things that were said to her and put her faith in God, all of which finally gave her the push she needed to recover and stay sober.
“You have to put your hands to the man upstairs because I don’t think if I didn’t believe in him, I wouldn’t be here today, because he let me come back,” Reef said.
Reef said she is now an official Narcan administrator, meaning she can help people who are overdosing, and also can give out testing strips to test substances for fentanyl.
She is also hoping to soon start a Facebook group that would allow other individuals like her to speak about their anxieties and addictions in order to help them.
Reef said she is now at a point in her life where she is proud of herself for overcoming her addiction, and is at the point where she loves herself again.
“Will I ever overcome the thoughts and the nightmares? No. I don’t think those will ever go away,” Reef said. “It’s been a hard road and it’s not done yet. It will go on. It’s everyday, one day at a time, one second at a time.”
