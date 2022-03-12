ELLWOOD is offering a scholarship opportunity for high school seniors and/or those who have successfully completed the GED test who plan to attend an accredited trade school following graduation.
The ELLWOOD Industrial Maintenance Scholarship is being made available to 2022 graduates who are considering pursuing a certificate or degree in mechatronics, or an equivalent industrial maintenance program.
ELLWOOD is committed to awarding five $10,000 scholarships as part of the 2022 Industrial Maintenance Scholarship program, a $50,000 total investment in continued education to students throughout the communities in which ELLWOOD has a presence. ELLWOOD has 27 locations throughout the United States including facilities in Ellwood City and New Castle.
All graduating students in and around those areas planning on pursuing a mechanical or electrical trade school degree can apply.
Interested applicants may request more information, including program specifics and qualifications by emailing Talent@elwd.com. Applicants will be required to submit all requested documentation including an essay, two letters of recommendation and resume (if available). Completed applications are due no later than April 8, and winners will be selected by a committee and an announcement will be made shortly after.
Each scholarship is only applicable for tuition towards a mechatronics or an equivalent industrial maintenance program at an approved/accredited trade school including the New Castle School of Trades. Each selected scholarship recipient may have the opportunity to work part-time for ELLWOOD while attending their trade school. Additionally, after graduation from trade school, each scholarship winner will have the opportunity to gain full employment with ELLWOOD in the industrial maintenance development program, provided all preemployment tests are satisfied.
