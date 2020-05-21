Ellwood teen ties for honor of BC3's youngest graduate

A teenager from Ellwood City in 2019 became the youngest graduate in at least 20 years at Butler County Community College when 17-year-old Mikayla Beachem received a BC3 workplace certificate in entrepreneurship.
A teenager from Ellwood City in 2020 has tied Beachem in age to the day.
Saylee Grinnen completed the same Riv-Ell Entrepreneurship Program as did Beachem and became BC3’s youngest graduate in its Class of 2020.
Both achieved certificates from BC3 on their 6,474th day in age.
Like Beachem, Grinnen and her eight Lincoln or Riverside high school classmates in the Riv-Ell Entrepreneurship Program also received 16 tuition-free, transferable credits in addition to the resume-building BC3 workplace certificate in entrepreneurship.
The Riv-Ell program is a collaborative effort among BC3, the Community College of Beaver County’s nationally distinct high school academy dual enrollment program, and the Ellwood City Area Chamber of Commerce, and blends classroom learning with real-world experience.
BC3 and CCBC faculty instructed the high school seniors in financial literacy, psychology, entrepreneurship, marketing, public speaking and business plan development during the yearlong program.
Lincoln students Kelton Docchio, Avery Dudek, Ashley Fitzgibbons, Kurtis Larry, Katelyn Lopes, ShyLee Schwartz and Grinnen, along with Riverside students Liam Grinnen and Carley Zak, networked with successful Ellwood City area business leaders, said the Ellwood City Area Chamber of Commerce’s former executive director.
“They got to see the importance of having a business plan,” Loralei Gallaher-Hink said of field trips students took on Friday afternoons last fall. “That was something at that time they weren’t really understanding or didn’t see the point of it. When we came back for the spring semester, they were asking more questions.”
Among those students benefiting from the field trips and college instruction was Grinnen.
“I wanted to learn more about business, as I plan to operate my own,” Grinnen said of a possible profession as an orthodontist. “I also wanted to earn college credits while still in high school.”
The students gave program-ending business-plan development presentations that included Docchio’s idea for high-friction socks, Dudek’s for a nonprofit animal shelter and Fitzgibbons’ for a cosmetics company.
Donors to the Riv-Ell Entrepreneurship Program include Air Physical Therapy and Fitness, Armstrong, the May Emma Hoyt Foundation, Ellwood City Wolves Club, First National Bank of Pennsylvania, Frank and Carolyn McElwain, Kevin and Debra McElwain, Good Wheels Inc. of Ellwood City, the Hungarian Home, Dave and Ann Hunter of Smokin’ Dave’s BBQ, the Neupauer Corp., TMK IPSCO and WesBanco Bank Inc.
BC3’s Class of 2020 includes 563 graduates, 518 of whom will receive associate degrees in career or transfer programs, and 71 of whom will receive certificates or workplace certificates that take one year or less to complete.
Kathleen Cashaw, 61, of Butler, a disabled veteran, is the college’s most-senior graduate in the Class of 2020, with an associate degree in BC3’s medical assistant career program. She is also one of 31 student-veterans in BC3’s Class of 2020.
