The Ellwood City Police Department will be participating in “No Shave November.”
Officers will be putting down their razors and making a monetary donation to Ellwood-based Club Hope to help in the fight against cancer.
If anyone else would like to make a donation to Club Hope, the police department will be accepting donations from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays at the Ellwood City Police Department, 525 Lawrence Ave., Ellwood City.
The community may follow along on Facebook for updates throughout November. Please make your comments and say which officer you think has the best beard.
