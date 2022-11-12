Applications are now being accepted for the ELLWOOD Industrial Maintenance Scholarship. The program is for high school seniors and/or those who have successfully completed the GED test who plan to attend an accredited trade school, college or university following graduation.
The scholarships are being made available to 2023 graduates who are considering pursuing a certificate or degree in mechatronics, or an equivalent industrial maintenance program.
ELLWOOD is committed to awarding several $10,000 scholarships as an investment in continued education for students throughout the communities in which ELLWOOD has a presence including New Castle and Ellwood City.
Graduating students planning on pursuing a mechanical or electrical trade school degree are encouraged to apply. Applications and more information are available at ELLWOODgroup.com/maintenance. Completed applications are due no later than April 3 and winners of the 2023 scholarships will be selected shortly after. Each scholarship is only applicable for tuition towards a mechatronics or an equivalent industrial maintenance program at an approved trade school, college or university.
Additionally, upon graduation, each scholarship winner will have the opportunity to gain full employment with ELLWOOD in the industrial maintenance development program. The program is a full-time opportunity for entry-level maintenance team members to participate in a six- to eight-month rotation at each business unit and gain experience on the different equipment and processes used by ELLWOOD.
