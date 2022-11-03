CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An Ellwood City native is serving in the U.S. Navy where naval aviators learn the skills they need to fly missions around the world.
Lt. j.g. Carter Macmurdo, a 2016 graduate of Lincoln High School and 2020 U.S. Naval Academy graduate, joined the Navy over two years ago.
“I always knew I wanted to serve, and the Navy seemed to be the best fit to do that,” said Macmurdo. “I went to the U.S. Naval Academy for the educational and leadership opportunities.”
Skills and values learned in the Navy are similar to those found in Ellwood City.
“My parents, teachers and coaches growing up showed me how important hard work and discipline is,” said Macmurdo. “I’ve carried those lessons with me throughout life and my naval career.”
Macmurdo serves as a student pilot with Training Squadron 31, an advanced multi-engine training squadron, located at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi, Texas.
“I enjoy the people that I work with,” said Macmurdo. “There is a lot of camaraderie with the people that I work with every day. It seems everyone in this profession has a strong love for naval aviation.”
The air training program focuses on the increased complexity of today’s aircraft. After successfully completing the rigorous program, naval aviators earn their coveted “Wings of Gold.”
After graduation, pilots continue their training to learn how to fly a specific aircraft, such as the Navy’s F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter attack jet, the F-35 Lightning strike fighter jet or the SH-60 Seahawk helicopter. These aircraft take off from and land on Navy aircraft carriers at sea.
Navy aircraft carriers are designed for a 50-year service life. When the air wing is embarked, the ship carries more than 70 attack fighter jets, helicopters and other aircraft, all of which take off from and land aboard the carrier at sea. With more than 5,000 sailors serving aboard, the aircraft carrier is a self-contained mobile airport.
Aircraft carriers are often the first response to a global crisis because of their ability to operate freely in international waters anywhere on the world’s oceans.
Since USS Langley’s commissioning 100 years ago, the nation’s aircraft carriers and embarked carrier air wings have projected power, sustained sea control, bolstered deterrence, provided humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, and maintained enduring commitments worldwide.
“The aircraft carrier is our U.S. Navy’s centerpiece, our flagship, and a constant reminder to the rest of the world of our enduring maritime presence and influence,” said Rear Adm. James P. Downey, USN, Program Executive Officer (PEO) Aircraft Carriers. “These ships touch every part of our Navy’s mission to project power, ensure sea control, and deter our adversaries.”
With more than 90 percent of all trade traveling by sea, and 95 percent of the world’s international phone and internet traffic carried through fiber optic cables lying on the ocean floor, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity and security of the United States is directly linked to ready sailors and a strong Navy.
“Maintaining the world’s best Navy is an investment in the security and prosperity of the United States, as well as the stability of our world,” said Adm. Mike Gilday, Chief of Naval Operations. “The U.S. Navy—forward deployed and integrated with all elements of national power—deters conflict, strengthens our alliances and partnerships, and guarantees free and open access to the world’s oceans. As the United States responds to the security environment through integrated deterrence, our Navy must continue to deploy forward and campaign with a ready, capable, combat-credible fleet.”
Serving in the Navy means Macmurdo is part of a team that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of the National Defense Strategy.
“The Navy is paramount in defending our ideals of freedom and democracy,” said Macmurdo. “The naval presence on the seas and in the air protects those ideals.”
Macmurdo has many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during military service.
“My proudest accomplishment was the first time I got to do a solo flight in primary flight training,” said Macmurdo. “It took a lot of time and hard work to get to that point. It was very rewarding.”
As Macmurdo and other sailors continue to perform missions, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.
“Serving in the Navy is a way I can give back to a country that has provided so much for me and my family,” said Macmurdo. “I love this country and everything that it stands for. I’m proud to serve every day.”
Macmurdo is grateful to loved ones back home for helping make a Navy career possible.
“I would like to thank all of my family and friends for supporting my decision to join the military and for helping me through all of the challenges along the way,” added Macmurdo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.