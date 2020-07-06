McDonald’s of Ellwood City will present two scholarship checks Tuesday.
This year’s winners are:
•Levi Smith, recipient of the 2020 Dom Viccari-McDonald’s of Ellwood City Scholarship.
•Megan Smida, recipient of the 2020 Tri-County Management Scholarship.
Smith will receive $1,000 toward his college tuition in recognition of his academic achievement, leadership ability and community service. A recent graduate of Lincoln High School, he plans to study accounting at Drexel University.
Smida also will receive $1,000 for her college tuition based on academic success, community involvement and outstanding job performance. A recent graduate of Riverside High School, she will major in special education at Slippery Rock University.
The Viccari award is named to honor the man who worked tirelessly to improve Ellwood City for all residents, first as a five-term council member and three-term council president, and later as borough manager for seven and half years until his retirement in 2013.
“Not only does Levi demonstrate academic excellence, but he also embodies a dedication to community service and leadership, which honors Dom Viccari’s legacy here in Ellwood City,” said Meghan Sweeney, owner/operator of McDonald’s of Ellwood City and several other Golden Arches locations across Western Pennsylvania.
The Tri-County Management award is distributed annually to reward a deserving McDonald’s crew member for successes both in the classroom and behind the restaurant counter. This scholarship is one of several academic benefits available to McDonald’s employees.
“Megan exemplifies the qualities of a true leader,” Sweeney said. “She has done an outstanding job both in the restaurant and in school, using lessons from both to reach her goals.”
