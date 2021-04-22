Ellwood City Mayor Anthony J. Court is starting the annual “Beautification Award Program.”
This is the 11th year for the program, six winners will be chosen. Nominations may be made May 1 through June 15 by emailing the mayor at tcourt230@zoominternet.net or by dropping nominations off at the mayor’s office in the municipal building.
Presentations will begin on June 1 and go through the end of August. The winners will receive a yard sign to display and a dinner certificate from a local restaurant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.