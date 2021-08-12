Dinner reservations are being accepted for the Ellwood City Historical Society dinner scheduled for Sept.13 at Connoquenessing Country Club.
Menu choices are Tuscan chicken stuffed with ham, spinach and mozzarella cheese in a sun-dried tomato sauce; breaded cod piccata with artichokes, onion, capers and tomato white lemon burre; and sirloin medallions with peppers, onions and mushrooms.
The cost is $25 per person.
Meal choices and checks can be taken or mailed to the society at 310 Fifth St,, Ellwood City, PA 16117, no later than Aug. 27.
Doors will open at 5 p.m. and dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m.
Area athletes will be recognized at the event.
Marino Parascenzo of Franklin Township will be the speaker.
