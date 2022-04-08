Jeffrey “Jeff” Bales will speak at 7 p.m. Monday at the Ellwood City Area Historical Society, 310 Fifth St.
A native of New Castle who currently resides near Culpeper, Virginia, Bales has also lived in Scotland, Morocco and Guam. He attended nine different schools on four continents, including the former Wampum Public School and Koppel Elementary, where he finished third grade.
Bales maintains a local history website, Lawrence County Memoirs. The site contains a collection of photos, postcards, articles, stories and other tidbits pertaining to the history of Lawrence County and surrounding areas, particularly the northern portion of Beaver County including Koppel and Beaver Falls.
Bales makes frequent trips to the area while exploring hidden locations, taking photos and meeting new people. He established his website in 2009 and estimates he has collected about 8,000 old images of Lawrence County and neighboring counties.
The event is open to the public and there will be door prizes and refreshments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.