The deadline for submissions for the annual Ellwood City Area Historical Society Scholarship is 1 p.m. April 7.
The historical society will award two $1,500 scholarships to two graduating seniors. Graduating seniors from Lincoln and Riverside high schools who have been accepted to attend a college, trade school or performing arts program are eligible. Applications may be received from the high school student guidance counselors or from the Ellwood City History Center.
Each applicant is asked to prepare a 400- to 600-word essay, researched and documented, about the Ellwood City area. Suggested topics include people, Harmony Line Trolley, churches, family farms/businesses, the medical field and social organizations.
The applicant’s name or family identity must not be in the body of the essay.
Applicants may stop at the History Center, 310 5th St., between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays for general information, previous essay topics and research help.
The telephone number for the History Center is (724) 752-2021.
The society has awarded scholarships since 1999, and has contributed $69,000 to 46 graduating seniors.
