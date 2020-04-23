The Ellwood City Area Historical Society has extended the entry deadline for scholarship submissions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Applications are now due by 2 p.m. May 14.
The society will award two $1,500 scholarships. Graduating seniors from Lincoln and Riverside high schools who have been accepted to a college, trade school or performing arts school are eligible. Applications may be received from school guidance counselors or from the Ellwood City History Center by calling (724) 752-2021.
Each applicant is asked to prepare a 400–600 word essay, researched and documented, about the Ellwood City area. Suggested topics include people, the Harmony Line Trolley, churches, family farms/businesses and social organizations.
The History Center has awarded scholarships since 1999, and has contributed $63,000 to 42 graduating seniors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.