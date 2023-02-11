The deadline to submit applications for the annual Ellwood City Area Historical Society Scholarship is 1 p.m. March 31. The society will award two $1,500 scholarships to graduating seniors living in the Ellwood City or Riverside school districts.
Members of the Class of 2023 must have been accepted to a college, trade school or performing arts school to apply. Applications are available from guidance counselors at both schools. Applications are also available at the Ellwood City History Center.
Each applicant is asked to prepare a 400-600 word essay, researched and documented, about the Ellwood City area. The essay must answer the following question: What is the effect that the local ethnic and social clubs had on the assimilation of immigrants in Ellwood City? The applicant’s name and family identity must not be in the body of the essay.
Applicants may stop by the history center, 310 5th St., during normal business hours of 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays for general information, to view previous essay topics and to receive research help. The center can also be reached at (724) 752-2021.
The society will also be awarding the Marlene Painter Scholarship for a 2023 Lincoln High School graduate who is majoring in education. This is a $10,000 scholarship. Applicants must prepare a 400-600 word essay on “Why I want to be a teacher.” The applicant’s name and family identity must not be in the body of the essay.
Applications are available from the guidance counselors at Lincoln. The deadline for submission is 1 p.m. March 31.
The history center has awarded scholarships since 1999 and has contributed $72,000 to 48 graduating seniors.
(0) comments
