The annual Lawrence County Earth Day Celebration will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 22 at Ewing Park in Ellwood City.
The planning committee is seeking vendors to sell environmentally friendly products. Vendor products from previous years include goat’s milk soaps, rug rags, reusable food containers, wood crafts, beeswax lotion bars, soaps, candles, plants, jams, herbs, goat’s milk lotion and skincare products. It is free of cost for vendors to set up at the event.
In addition to the vendors, the event will have food provided by INMETCO, a trashion show, an art show, musicians and children’s activities. Wild World of Animals will be returning with exotic animals at 1:15 p.m. A horse and trolley ride will be offered for the duration of the event.
Lawrence County Earth Day is sponsored by INMETCO, WesBanco, the Hoyt Foundation and Caroline Knox Memorial Fund.
Contact Jillian Court of the Lawrence County Conservation District at ecce1892@gmail.com for more information or to be a vendor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.