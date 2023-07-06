Applications for the Ellwood City Community Health Foundation’s annual scholarships can now be submitted.
The scholarships are open to residents of Ellwood City and Beaver County who are enrolled in higher education pursuing a career in the medical field. Scholarships are being offered for both scholastic achievement and financial need.
Each candidate must demonstrate how their career in the medical field will improve, foster, promote and enhance the quality of life and health for the general public in Ellwood City and Beaver County.
Applications are due by Aug. 31 and can be filled out at ellwoodcitychf.org.
The Community Health Foundation is a non-profit entity formed from the former Ellwood City Hospital Foundation, which raised money for the former Ellwood City Medical Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.