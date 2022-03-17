The Ellwood City Community Garden is looking for volunteers.
The garden, located at Five Points Park, is a project between the borough of Ellwood City, community volunteers and the local food bank. The garden is made possible through a grant from Pennsylvania American Water and various donations from community partners including Blank Concrete and Amerikohl Aggregates.
The garden is comprised of about 40 raised beds, which are tended to by community groups, individuals and volunteers, to help address food insecurity and hunger issues in the area.
Volunteers and sponsors can sign up to tend to a bed or donate supplies and/or funds for supplies.
For more information, contact garden director Kelly Brack at garden@ellwoodcityborough.com or call (724) 816-5193. For corporate or individual sponsorship opportunities, contact the borough at the same email address or by calling (724) 758-2098.
