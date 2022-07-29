Ellwood City country singer Tony Barge was presented a surprise proclamation on Saturday.
Mayor Anthony J. Court presented the citation before Barge's performance with the Honky Tonk Heroes at the downtown plaza.
"I was unaware of this and feel great honor in acceptance of this presentation," said Barge, who entertains at retirement homes and hospitals.
Barge said he was startled when Court presented him with the proclamation.
"It was a pleasure to give recognition to Tony Barge," Court said. "He uses his gift of music to brighten the lives of others."
