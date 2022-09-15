The annual Ellwood City Storytelling Festival will be held from 4 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Ewing Park.
The event is organized by Ellwood City Community Enrichment.
It is a free-to-attend event in which professional storytellers tell their stories to children in fun and creative ways.
This year, the storytellers will be Dr. Regina Rees, Doctor Sparks, Mike Perry, Tim Hartman and Bill Pate.
Rees has been a teacher and literacy specialist for over 40 years, and a storyteller for 35 years, and is a senior training and development consultant for Tools for Life, which provides interactive resources for use in schools, child care facilities, community agencies, and at home.
Doctor Sparks, whose real name is Dr. Karl J.P. Smith, has a biophysics PhD, and is a former Amazon software engineer, who performs STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) assembly shows, and is described on his website as “Mister Rogers meets Bill Nye.”
Perry has been a reoccurring performer at the festival for many years, typically serving as emcee of the event.
Hartman is a Tony-nominated actor, singer, writer, cartoonist and storyteller, who has worked on Broadway, and has performed at the festival in the past.
Pate, a singer, songwriter, and musician, who is a long-time performer at the festival, will make his final appearance at the festival.
The event will also feature an ice cream truck, pretzels from Chief’s Pretzels, face painting, balloon artists from 13th Hour Entertainment and carriage rides from Misty Lane Farms Performance Horses.
