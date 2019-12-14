Ellwood City proclaims Domenic A. Viccari Day

Ellwood City Borough recently recognized and thanked Domenic A. Viccari for his more than 65 years of serving the community by naming Dec. 14 in his honor.
Viccari has been part of the community professionally and involved in community-wide involvement activities.
He has supported recreation and the parks; arts, crafts and food festival committees for more than 30 years; served five terms, 20 years, on borough council, seven as council president; served as borough manager from May 21, 2006 to August 2013; worked with the Economic Development Authority; Ellwood City Area Historical Society; American Legion Post 157; and the Ellwood City Library Board.
He has also worked with the Lawrence County Planning Commission, been on the Salvation Army Advisory Committee, the Postal Advisory Committee and is a lifelong member of the VFW. He was the 1967 recipient of the Jaycee’s Distinguished Service Award as Young Man of the Year, and was recipient of the Ellwood City Chamber of Commerce’s Distinguished Service Award in 2005, and a recipient of the Lawrence County Conversation’s Volunteer Award in 2013.
Viccari acquired the PA Horticultural Award for the borough and the Governor’s Energy award. He also accomplished having the Borough of Ellwood City featured on PA Boroughs Association magazine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.