The Ellwood City Revitalization Committee is sponsoring its sixth Winter Wine and Brew Festival Saturday Jan. 28 at the Sons of Italy in Ellwood City.
The event will be from 1 to 4 p.m. at the hall at 808 Lawrence Ave.
Tickets are $25 in advance or $30 at the door. The event includes different tastings, catered food from Mary Jo’s Catering and a cash bar. A basket drawing, gun raffle and 50-50 drawings also are planned.
All proceeds will go to the ECR Main Street Fund that maintains the downtown plaza and fountain. More than $31,000 has been raised by the ECR since 2016
Tickets are available for purchase from the Ellwood City Chamber of Commerce at 806 Lawrence Ave., (724) 758-5501; DeCaria’s Salon on Fifth Street, (724) 752-1210; and Joey’s Place catering on Lawrence Avenue, (724) 333-0924.
