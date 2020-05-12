Ellwood City observes V-E Day anniversary

An Ellwood City veteran and its mayor paid tribute Friday to the 126 men who lost their lives in World War II.
Ellwood City Mayor Anthony J. Court and Samuel Teolis, life chaplain of the Lawrence County Chapter 112 of the Disabled Veterans, organized a small ceremony called Victory in Europe Day in observance of V-E Day, which celebrates the formal acceptance by the Allies of World War II of Nazi Germany’s surrender of its armed forces in 1945.
Teolis paid tribute to those men from Ellwood City who lost their lives in the war. Teolis had served in the Infantry as a private in the Third Army in Germany in the battle of Central Europe.
“Our veterans faced many challenges and did amazing and wonderful things and will always be considered hero’s in my eyes,” Court said.
