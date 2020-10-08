Ellwood City grocery store has ribbon cutting

New owners of the former Loccisano’s Golden Dawn grocery story held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday to commemorate the transition to Dave’s Hometown SHOP ‘n SAVE.
Dave and Tammy Morini began operating the grocery store as SHOP ‘n SAVE back in mid-August after Loccisano’s third-generation owner Daniel Loccisano retired. The store will be providing customers with extended grand opening savings and giveaways throughout October to help commemorate the new location.
Under new ownership, shoppers will continue to have access to signature items made from Loccisano family recipes as well as meat department, which has been a well-known throughout the community.
SHOP ‘n SAVE is an independently owned and operated grocery chain with more than 80 stores in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, New York and West Virginia.
