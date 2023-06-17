The annual Ellwood City Arts, Crafts, Food & Entertainment Festival is set to return June 30 through July 2 for its 41st installment in Ewing Park.
The event features dozens of art and craft vendors, over two dozen food vendors and different live entertainment options each day. Admission is free.
Festival Chairwoman Raylene Boots said it takes a lot of hard work from committee members and volunteers to put the festival together every year.
The festival returned in 2022 after taking 2020 and 2021 off due to the pandemic. More than 20,000 people attended during that weekend.
“It was our hard work coming to fruition,” Boots said. “It takes a lot of people to make the festival happen.”
Boots herself has been involved with the festival committee since 1993, working 12 years as head of the children’s area, then working her way up to chairperson, stating she has had nearly every job in the festival committee at some point.
She said what makes the festival successful is the people returning each year, stating many class and family reunions are planned around the festival.
“It’s that tradition that keeps the festival together,” Boots said.
Little Miss Firecracker
After a three-year absence, the Little Miss Firecracker Pageant is set to make its return at 11:15 a.m. June 30.
The pageant is for any girl ages five to seven living within a 15-mile radius of Ellwood City, with the contestants being judged on their patriotic outfit, on-stage presence and interview.
“I’m thrilled to have it back,” Boots said.
This year’s competitors are Isabella Alexander, McKenna Babcock, Reagan Boariu, Wren Isabella Cortez, Trinity Craig, Olivia Davis, Ella Fauzey, Jordyn Goehring, Lennon Greco, Brianna Hoffmeier and Korralee Wilson.
Boots said new pageant chairperson Jenn Greco is extremely organized and has a passion for the event.
Ledger 10K Race
The annual Ellwood City Ledger 10K race will take place, as part of the festival, at 9 a.m. July 1.
The race begins and ends near the entrance of the Veterans Memorial Pool, where registration is held beforehand, with participants running or walking throughout the borough.
Registration can be done the day of the event, or beforehand at racesignup.com and typing in “Ellwood City Ledger Arts & Crafts Food Festival 10K” in the search bar. Registration on race day begins at 7 a.m.
The cost is $15 each by June 28 and $20 after, with the race T-shirt able to be purchased on its own for $12 each.
Awards from the race will be given at 11:15 a.m. July 1 following the race.
Children’s area
For all three days from noon to 6 p.m., the festival committee has a dedicated children’s area next to the bocce court in the park.
Children will be able to play on the playground, make different craft projects and visit different craft vendors, such as for sand art, face painting, hula hoops and caricatures.
Disney princesses will make their way through the park at various times throughout the weekend, magician Steve Haberman will perform at 1 p.m. July 1 and a strolling light show will perform at dusk on July 1 and 2.
Union Goodwill Community Church will sponsor a comfort station from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. for infants and toddlers all three days.
A new attraction this year will be a 1880s Carnival Corner from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. all three days, featuring over 12 classic carnival-style games for all ages.
Boots said the corner will be operated by Pioneer Concessions, who approached the committee about hosting the carnival. The carnival games will be free thanks to committee and community donations.
“People from ages three to 93 can enjoy the carnival,” Boots said. “We want it to be family-oriented and not break the family’s budget.”
Juried Art Show
The annual Juried Art Show will take place all weekend at the Trefoil Lodge at the park, with the community choice award to be given at 5:30 p.m. July 2.
This year’s judge for the other awards will be Jocelyn Beatty, a local artist and a teacher for Arts & Education at the Hoyt.
The categories, for both youth (ages 10-17) and adult (ages 18+) include 2D for drawing, painting, collages, etc., 3D for sculptures and photography.
More information on cost per entry and drop-off dates is available at ellwood-city-festival.net.
Acrylic painter Lovie Djan and Lydia Mansur, a wood burner, acrylic painter and graphite sketcher, will conduct demonstrations from noon to 6 p.m. all three days; clay artist Larry Baker will do a demonstration from 1-3 p.m. June 30; pastel painter Susan Dexter will do demonstrations from 1-3 p.m. July 1 and 2; and flower painter Nicole Anne Vitale will do a demonstration from noon to 4 p.m. July 2.
Hall of Fame inductees
There will be two inductees to the festival Hall of Fame — Marie Crane and the late Roy P. Meehan.
Crane is a crafter who has been a part of the festival since the beginning.
“She’s never missed a year. We wanted to recognize Marie for being one the oldest vendors,” Boots said.
Meehan was one of five individuals who helped organize and put together the first festival in 1980, continuing to volunteer at the festival, including as festival chairman, until his passing in 2010, singing the National Anthem at the event for 30 years.
The inductees will be honored during a ceremony at 4 p.m. July 1. Inductees are chosen by nominating individuals on the festival’s website, who have made a significant contribution to the festival.
June 30 entertainment
The list of live entertainment on Friday June 30 include: The singing of the National Anthem at 11 a.m. by Josie Crooks; Washboard Tony from 1-2 p.m.; Castle Cloggers from 2:15-2:45 p.m.; Harmony in Song — 50s and 60s from 3-4 p.m.; Dance Expressions — local dance studio performances from 4:30-5:30 p.m.; Broken Reins from 6-7 p.m.; and 7 Mile Run from 8-10 p.m.
July 1 entertainment
The list of live entertainment on Saturday July 1 include: The signing of the National Anthem at 11 a.m. by Dena Miller; Honky Tonk Heroes from 12:45-1:45 p.m.; Hat Trick from 2-2:50 p.m.; Wanderland Piano — local music studio students performance from 3-4 p.m.; Diamond Dance — local dance studio performances from 4:30-5:30 p.m.; Rust Valley from 6-7:30 p.m.; Joey Lynn’s Hoops N Stuff and Fire Dancers from 7:30-8 p.m.; and The Dorals from 8-10 p.m.
July 2 entertainment
The list of live entertainment on Sunday July 2 include: The annual community worship service at 9:30 a.m.; the singing of the National Anthem at 11 a.m. by Claire Brandes; Stacey and the Wild Cards from 12-1 p.m.; The Groove Doctors from 1:30-2:30 p.m.; Fantastix from 3-4 p.m.; Common Ground from 4:30-5:30 p.m.; Elmoz Fire from 6-7:30 p.m.; Joey Lynn’s Hoops N Stuff and Fire Dancers from 7:30-8 p.m.; The Gemstones from 8-9:45 p.m. and the fireworks finale at 10 p.m.
