Ellwood City author Kat Rodgers is holding a book signing June 20 during a psychic fair at Hill View Manor in support of her new memoir, “Visit Me Often.”
The signing is from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and there is limited preregistration due to safety requirements. A soft book launch is scheduled for the Burg Bar & Grill in West Pittsburg on the outdoor patio from 2 to 5 p.m. on July 2 and 3.
The book documents Rodgers’ coming to terms with the death of her 19-year-old sister, Beverly Sue Hazen, who drowned in the Connoquenessing Creek on July 15, 1978.
Over the past decade of her life, Rodgers says that she has come to wholeheartedly believe and exist in a “new normal.” She says that from the moment a stranger — a psychic medium — communicated an unexpected message to her from her sister in heaven, her life changed forever.
“It was another confirmation,” Rodgers said. “The first one, a plastic bag with an orange tank top and cut-offs, had been delivered by the undertaker to confirm the identity of the badly decomposed body that was found in the creek. This second one, evidence of the continuation of the soul’s journey in life after death.
Rodgers overcame deep, personal grief as she experienced what she called “unique God-linked connections to the Spirit World” in her everyday life. After, she said, she rekindled relationships with deceased loved ones through medium visits.
Rodgers believes her words will serve to help those suffering with grief, something needed more than ever during this pandemic to give hope, faith, peace, closure and joy.
According to the author, her journey impacts despair and grief by giving a future to the past in staying connected with loved ones who’ve passed.
Saying she’s found a true understanding and meaning of life and death, hope, faith, happiness, and God’s unconditional love and blessings, she added that she has seen people heal from grief and even negate suicidal thoughts, drug abuse, and alcoholism over the years as a direct result of conversations and sharing her experiences.
The book is available on Amazon and locally at Dayspring Ministries Bookstore in Ellwood City, the Pokeberry Exchange in New Castle and The Standing Chimney Gift Shop in New Galilee. A copy can be found on the shelf at the New Castle Library. It is also available on Kindle.
Follow Kat Rodgers’ Facebook for events, book signings and updates.
