The Ellwood City Area Civic Chorale will perform its annual spring concert at 7 p.m. May 14 at Trinity Lutheran Church at 201 Spring Ave. in the borough.
The group, nicknamed “The Musical Ambassadors of Ellwood City, will perform pieces from the sacred, secular, patriotic and pop genres.
This year, the Chorale, which is in its 69th year, welcomes four Lincoln High School students as the founder, the late Paul Gehm, was a Lincoln High School choir director.
They are Peyton Confer, Aryanna Nielsen, Grady Smith and Hayden Slade.
The Chorale is under the direction of Joyce Turner Gindlesperger.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.