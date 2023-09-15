Ellwood City Area Historical Society President Bob Morabito chose to describe baseball and its rich legacy in Ellwood City as a metaphor for life.
The history of Ellwood City baseball was celebrated Monday at the society’s annual fall dinner at the Connoquenessing Country Club in North Sewickley Township.
Morabito said he would tell his students that like baseball, where the game isn’t over until the last out, students shouldn’t give up on life or their dreams.
He brought up a Little League game when Edinburg led Ellwood City 11-0 in the last inning and came back to win 12-11 on a walk-off grand slam by Brad Welsh, who was in attendance during the dinner.
“Baseball is very important in Ellwood City. We have such a great tradition of winners,” Morabito said. “It’s just a game that brings people together.”
Added Morabito: “You just love it. There’s nothing like it. There’s no sport like it.”
Morabito said he remembers when there were parades every year for each borough baseball team. He said baseball has been played in Ellwood City for over 130 years The current high school baseball field has been at its current location on Joffre Street near Ewing Park since 1949.
He also said the Ellwood City area has produced different players who have played in the Major Leagues, most notably Hall of Famer Lewis Robert “Hack” Wilson.
More detailed information and history of Ellwood City baseball is available at ellwoodbaseball.com.
There were two guest speakers at the dinner.
Lincoln alumnus and current varsity baseball coach Chris Weisz became the 12th coach in school history in 2021. He said he was advised by many to not take the job because the program was in decline. However, Weisz, who grew up playing baseball in Ellwood City nearly every day, said this is his dream job.
“Ellwood City baseball means everything to me. Wearing the EC across my chest meant the world to me,” Weisz said. “I get to lead this team I dreamed about playing on.”
Riverside High School coach Dan Oliastro was the other speaker. He became that school’s third coach in 1969 and has held the position since, accumulating a WPIAL-record 688 wins, six WPIAL titles and five PIAA titles. Riverside went undefeated and won the state title this season. He is also a member of the Beaver County Sports Hall of Fame.
Oliastro credits the longterm success of Riverside baseball to its “feeder system,” or Little and Pony League teams with the Riverside Baseball Federation one of the best facilities in the area.
