Jeanette Robison is an Elk-a-holic.
For the past 13 years, the Hutchison Lane resident has photographed and painted the majestic animals that run free in and around Benezette in Elk County. Several times each year she makes the two and one-half hour drive to Benezette, near St. Marys.
The town, she said, is defined by the large American Elk herd that surrounds it and frequently walk down its streets. The town has even opened an Elk Discovery Center which is open year-round to share the elk experience with visitors, “especially from September to the end of October when the elk go into rut season,” she said.
But this year Robison did more than photograph the elk herd.
On her birthday —March 31 — she entered the Elk Expo Patch Photo Contest, sponsored by the Keystone Elk Alliance and Pennsylvania Great Outdoors.
She won.
Her photo, “Full Circle,” depicts a family of elk standing in a river. The winning photo is now an embroidered conservation patch promoting the Pennsylvania elk herd.
Robison said she knew she had a winner when she first saw the photo.
“The image showed beauty and strength and I felt that it would make a significant addition to the elk conservation efforts,” she said.
She said her photo is unusual.
“Most show the bull elk bugling, his head raised in a mating call, essentially a call of the wild,” Robinson said. “That’s dramatic, but my photo showed the bull, cow and calf together, a more rare sight.”
Robison said there were about 100 entries.
“Eleven finalists were selected and posted on Facebook and the public was allowed to vote,” Robinson said. “Voting ran from April 8 through April 29 and viewers clicked on their favorite image. My ‘Full Circle’ amassed more than 1,000 votes. I won and I liked it.”
As a bonus for winning the contest, Robison said, she was allowed to be a vendor, showing her art work at the Annual Elk Expo held in August, sponsored by Pennsylvania Great Outdoors. She can also submit her work to the organization’s magazine.
“I don’t get paid but I get photo credits so people see my work,” she said.
Having experienced success on her first try, Robison said she’s already sorting through her photos to see what she has for entry next year. Meanwhile, she continues to paint. Her work can be viewed at jeanetterobison.com
A wildlife artist for 35 years and a nature photographer and writer for the past 13 years, Robison said she believes that photography has made her a better painter. She adds that she has entered the Ducks Unlimited duck stamp contests over the years but without success. Still, she continues.
“Right now I’m painting a wood duck for an older gentleman, a decoy.” she said.
She said it was unusual for her since most of her artwork is on a flat surface.
“I’ve painted decoys before,” Robinson said. “My father used to paint them. I’m noticing that this is different. Each layer of paint adds dimension and brings it closer to lifelike.”
Robison said her father raised quails and German Short Hair hunting dogs.
“He got me interested in nature and conservation,” she said.
Although her father hunted, she said she loves tracking animals with her camera.
Closer to home, she said, she is photographing pheasants along the backroads of Plain Grove Township where the birds are stocked. But she continues to heed the call of the wild, bringing her back to Elk County.
“I’ve photographed Black bears, the elusive bobcat and even screech owls as well as elk,” she said. “There’s a lot of nature in the mountains. It’s exciting when you get to see it close hand.”
