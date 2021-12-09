'Elf' if you're going... The New Castle Playhouse, 202 E. Long Ave., will present "Elf – The Musical" Dec. 10-12 and 16-19.

Amee Boughter has a Christmas gift for the community.

It’s ready to open tomorrow when the New Castle Playhouse veteran actor, choreographer and director stages her rendition of “Elf – The Musical.”

“It’s my way of giving back to the community that was such a big part of my growth,” said Boughter, who started with the Playhouse in 1993 as an orphan in “Annie.” “I want to keep it alive the same way that people kept it alive for me when I was growing up.”

“Elf – The Musical” follows the same plot line as the classic holiday film version starring Will Ferrell as Buddy the Elf.

During Santa’s visit to an orphanage, an infant Buddy mistakenly crawls into Santa’s bag and travels to the North Pole. There he’s adopted by an older elf, unaware he’s a human, until his large size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth.

Buddy journeys to New York City to find his birth father and true identity. There, he discovers his father is on the naughty list and his half-brother doesn’t even believe in Santa. Buddy must then help them, and all of NYC, find the meaning of Christmas.

While the story is familiar, the stage version of “Elf” includes what Boughter calls “a great musical score,” proving true what Buddy says: “The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear.”

Story continues below video

“I love this show. It has so many heartwarming moments that draw the audience in, as well as the great story and music,” said Boughter who’s directing and choreographing the show. She also directed the children’s version of the musical, “Elf Jr.,” at the Playhouse in 2018.

“We wanted to do the adult (cast) version then, but we couldn’t get the rights because the show was on tour,” Boughter explained. “So it’s been on my bucket list since then.”

Helping Boughter tell Buddy’s story is her “extremely talented cast,” including Brent Rodgers as Buddy, Allyson Hood as Jovie, Hans Kraus as Santa, Ray Mutchler as Walter Hobbs, Santo Mutchler as Michael Hobbs and Kali Davies-Anderson as Emily Hobbs.

“Elf” is the second show at the Playhouse since the venue closed in March 2020 because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

For the production, all of the show’s cast and crew were required to be vaccinated, and those purchasing tickets must show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test result taken no more than 72 hours prior to the performance. Children 12 and under are not required to be vaccinated, but must wear masks.

“We wanted to keep everyone safe and give everyone a level of comfort in returning to the theater,” Boughter said.

“We’re pumped to be able to put on a show,” she continued. “We were ready to come back and we’re happy to be back. I think audiences were ready and it feels like we’re back home.