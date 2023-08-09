The sixth annual Eintracht Männerchor Shooting Festival will host its annual Schützenfest Aug. 19 at the Eintracht Picnic Grounds on McKee Crossing Road in Neshannock Township.
The Eintracht Schützenfest is a newer county festival and continues to grow each year. A similar German shooting festival has been going on in Germany for centuries. It was brought here by the Männerchor after director Dan Forsberg learned about the festival in Germany eight years ago.
Legend has it that in a small German village, a young child was being attacked by an eagle. A marksman shot the eagle saving the boy’s life, and the marksman was proclaimed a hero. Thereafter, the local towns and villages all sought to have training and competition in marksmanship for their men to serve as protectors from all manner of harm by man or beast.
These competitions turned into elaborate festivals much like Oktoberfest, adding pageantry, music, parades, food and drink with the final goal to crown a king, or a Schützenkönig, and sometimes a queen.
The König or royalty is the shooter who has the highest score in shooting at three targets from three poses, standing, kneeling, and prone with five shots at each.
That person will win the title along with a medallion, a traveling trophy beer stein and first prize of a Henry Golden Boy rifle.
Each of the three runners-up is called knights or Ritters and receives pins and prizes acknowledging their skills. Last year the Eintracht Schützenkönig was Matt McKibben, who bested three-time king Brett Adams.
Three years ago a junior shooters division for youths younger than 16, was added. Juniors must have hunter’s safety certificates and parents or other adults must directly supervise them on the range.
The top shooter will be crowned Prinz, or prince or princess. The first prize is a Winchester .22 Wildcat rifle.
The fest is open to members and non-members of The Eintracht.
Only .22 caliber rifles with open or iron sights are used. No scopes, special sights or slings are permitted.
Participants can register at the club or send their names and fees to the club, The Eintracht Singing Society, 108 Taylor Street, New Castle. PA. 16102. Envelopes should be marked “Schützenfest.” Only 100 tickets are available, and early registration is recommended.
The fee is a $25 for adults and $15 for juniors. Tickets can be picked up at the gate. Registration begins at 9 a.m. the day of the event. The shoot begins sharply at 10 a.m. Coffee and donuts will be served. No alcohol may be served or consumed during the shoot.
Another highlight of the fest is the shooting of the Schiesen Scheiben, beautiful wooden plates with pictures of wild game and outdoor themes on them.
Shooters pay an additional fee to take shots at the plate. Whoever comes closest to the bullseye wins the plate and will have his or her name inscribed on it as a prized trophy.
Lastly, there is the shooting of the Holtzvogel, a wooden eagle. Shooters take turns trying to shoot off parts of the bird in a specific order of wings, legs, scepter, crown and tail. Each part shot off wins a prize for that shooter.
When all the shooting is done after the Holtzvogel, prizes will be awarded and the king or queen and knights will be named. along with the prince or princess for the junior division.
The grand prizes are provided through Duke’s Gun Shop on Route 422.
A light lunch will be served after the awards are presented, followed by fellowship.
More information is available by calling Forsberg, director of the event, at (724) 946-3749.
