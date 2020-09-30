The Eintracht Männerchor held its fourth annual Schützenfest at the Eintracht Picnic Grounds on the Neshannock Creek.
The Schützenfest is an old German tradition that stems from the legend of an archer who saved a child who was being attacked by an eagle. The townspeople were so grateful that they proclaimed him their Schützenkönig or Shooting King. They believed all the men of the village should have such skills to protect the village as their militia or from attacks of any kind. There ensued years of shooting competitions that continue throughout Germany to this day. They have become elaborate festivals, lasting for days with parades and pageantry, bands, music, dancing and food. The Schützenfests are nearly as popular as the German Oktoberfests.
“After a choir tour to Germany five years ago, the Choir decided to start their own Schützenfest to bring home a piece of German culture and our heritage. It caught on and has grown every year” according to Dan Forsberg, choir director and Festmeister.
Men, women and youth gathered again this year to try their skills of marksmanship. The main competition involves using .22 caliber rifles with iron sights, with no scopes or other special sights, to shoot at three standard targets. Marksmen and women must shoot in standing, kneeling, and prone positions for a cumulative score to determine a Schützenkönig (or King) of the Fest. Prizes are given to every shooter with the King receiving the grand prize, a Henry Golden Boy rifle, for his efforts along with a King’s medallion from Germany.
Bret Adams of Grove City was this year’s king. He also holds the honor of being the first repeating King, having won the title at last year’s festival. The King has a court made up of the second-, third- and fourth-place shooters. They are dubbed Ritters or Knights.
First Ritter was Jeff McClymonds, Second Ritter was Randy Lambright and the Third Ritter was Tyler Locktosh. The runners-up each received prizes and pins proclaiming them as Ritters of the King. The pins are also authentic Schützenfest pins from Germany.
The second competition in the Fest is for the Schiessen Scheiben. These are wooden plates decorated with pictures of wild game. The shooters pay a separate donation to take one shot to win the plate by coming closest to the bullseye. Ten people all vie for the opportunity to take the plate home with their names inscribed as the winner. This year there were seven Scheiben won by four different marksmen.
The final event is one of both luck and skill, The holzvogel is a peculiar looking wooden bird held aloft on a post. The bird is bedecked with a crown and scepter. Every participant is given the opportunity to shoot off parts of the bird for a prize. Wings, legs, tail, scepter and finally the crown are shot off in order. The person removing a part fully with their shot gets to select a prize. The removal of the crown signals the end of the event and time to conclude the Fest with food and drinks as all settle down for the crowning of the King and naming of his court. Prizes are awarded before sending participants home from a fun day of good fellowship, sportsmanship and competition.
“It was important to be able to still hold the event in spite of the COVID-19 situation,” Forsberg said. “Being that it was held outdoors and on the sprawling Eintracht Picnic Grounds, we felt safe to be able to provide a time of fellowship and celebrate the sport of shooting when so many other festivals and fairs had to be cancelled. It was an excellent day of weather and there were lots of great prizes and giveaways for all who participated.
“We are grateful to our many fine sponsors and donors of gift certificates and prizes. We are truly thankful to the men and women who came out to support the Männerchor and enjoy a wonderful day together. We are already looking forward to next year with the possibility of adding a special youth division of the Schützenfest.”
