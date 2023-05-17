Eighteen high school juniors will take the stage at the Scottish Rite Cathedral on Saturday in hopes of being named Lawrence County’s 2024 Distinguished Young Woman.

The event gets underway at 6 p.m.

Tickets are available at the door or from any of the participants.

Distinguished Young Women is a program that combines the opportunity to earn college scholarships with professional development and Life Skills training to prepare young women for life after high school.

The program takes place in all 50 states and Washington D.C. Local winners advance to state-level competition, and each state’s winner moves on to the national finals in Mobile, Alabama.

Rosanne C. Palladino is the chairperson of Lawrence County’s program.

Elissa Houk Cowher, 2009 Pennsylvania and Lawrence County Junior Miss, will be the mistress of ceremonies for Saturday’s program.

Kinsley Shimrack, 2023 Lawrence County Distinguished Young Woman, will be the co-host, and Jamilyn Lemmon is the choreographer.

The contestants for the 2024 Lawrence County Distinguished Young Woman are:

Name: Sydney Frances Alfera

School: Laurel

Parents: Jason and Anna Alfera

College plans: University of Cincinnati

Career goal: Biomedical engineer

Talent: Instrument French horn presentation of “Morceau De Concert” by Camille Saint-Saens.

Name: Samantha Joy Angelucci

School: Neshannock

Parents: Kim Angelucci and Sam Angelucci

College plans: Penn State University

Career goal: Career in wildlife and fisheries science

Talent: Ballet variation en Pointe to “The Golden Fairy” from “The Sleeping Beauty Ballet.”

Name: Paige Logan Buckwalter

School: Wilmington

Parents: Terry and Christine Buckwalter

College plans: University of Pittsburgh

Career goal: Orthodontist

Talent: Vocal presentation to “One Normal Night” from the Broadway musical “The Addams Family.”

Name: Ava Mary Conti

School: Laurel

Parents: Anthony and Laurie Conti

College plans: Penn State University

Career goal: Nursing

Talent: Vocal presentation to “Gimme Gimme” from the Broadway musical “Thoroughly Modern Millie.”

Name: Sophia Pearl Covelli

School: Neshannock

Parents: Jeff and Tamara Covelli

College plans: Down South, or anywhere I can earn a golf scholarship

Career goal: Attorney

Talent: Lyrical dance presentation to “Blessings” by Laura Story.

Name: Alexa Fae Dombrosky

School: Neshannock

Parents: Rich and Lisa Dombrosky

College plans: Pace University

Career goal: High school teacher

Talent: Vocal presentation to “Adelaide’s Lament” from the Broadway musical “Guys and Dolls.”

Name: Emma Marie Gallagher

School: Mohawk

Parents: David and Katie Gallagher

College plans: Shenandoah University

Career goal: Stage management and performance in oboe

Talent: Oboe presentation of “Concerto in F minor” by G.P. Telemann.

Name: Monica Grace Gibson

School: Mohawk

Parents: Michael and Janie Gibson

College plans: University of Pittsburgh

Career goal: Fashion and apparel marketing

Talent: Presentation of costume design showcase

Name: Mallory Grace Gorgacz

School: Union

Parents: Brian and Wendy Gorgacz

College plans: Undecided

Career goal: Forensic scientist or psychologist

Talent: Contemporary dance presentation to “Run in the Rain” by Tom Grennan.

Name: Bethann Susan Keener

School: Lincoln

Parents: Joshua and Dorothy Keener

College plans: University of Florida

Career goal: Doctoral degree under Zoological Studies

Talent: Vocal presentation to “Stepsisters Lament” from Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Broadway musical “Cinderella.”

Name: Brooke Elaine Maslyk

School: New Castle

Parents: Lou and Jamie Maslyk

College plans: University of Pittsburgh

Career goal: Real estate

Talent: Musical theater dance presentation to “Can’t Do It Alone” from the Broadway musical “Chicago.”

Name: Alexa Marie Ong

School: Neshannock

Parents: Richard and Marose Ong

College plans: University of Southern California

Career goal: Computer science

Talent: Piano presentation to “Red Swan” by Yoshiki.

Name: Graecyn Marie Pastore

School: Mohawk

Parents: Ryan and Autumn Pastore

College plans: Penn State University

Career goal: Pediatric sports medicine

Talent: Tap dance presentation to “Baby Boy” by Beyoncé

Name: Jadyn Elizabeth Porada

School: Neshannock

Parents: Melissa Porada and Victor Rozzi

College plans: University of Pittsburgh

Career goal: Pediatric hospitalist

Talent: Piano presentation to “River Flows in You” by Yiruma.

Name: Peyton Madison Rodgers

School: New Castle

Parents: Terry and Tracey Rodgers

College plans: University of Pittsburgh

Career goal: Biochemist

Talent: Vocal presentation of “Hopelessly Devoted” from the musical “Grease.”

Name: Allison Marie Ross

School: Union

Parents: Dr. Michael and Kristie Ross

College plans: Penn State University

Career goal: A career in the field of law

Talent: Vocal presentation of “Think of Me” from the Broadway musical “The Phantom of the Opera.”

Name: Madison Rae Saylor

School: New Castle

Parents: James and Amanda Saylor

College plans: University of Pittsburgh

Career goal: Nurse anesthetist

Talent: Tap dance presentation to “Runaway Baby” by Bruno Mars.

Name: Danika Jayd Wagner

School: New Castle

Parents: Jay and Kelly Wagner

College plans: Undecided

Career goal: Optometrist

Talent: Contemporary dance to “Mirror” by Madison Ryan Ward.

