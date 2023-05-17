Eighteen high school juniors will take the stage at the Scottish Rite Cathedral on Saturday in hopes of being named Lawrence County’s 2024 Distinguished Young Woman.
The event gets underway at 6 p.m.
Tickets are available at the door or from any of the participants.
Distinguished Young Women is a program that combines the opportunity to earn college scholarships with professional development and Life Skills training to prepare young women for life after high school.
The program takes place in all 50 states and Washington D.C. Local winners advance to state-level competition, and each state’s winner moves on to the national finals in Mobile, Alabama.
Rosanne C. Palladino is the chairperson of Lawrence County’s program.
Elissa Houk Cowher, 2009 Pennsylvania and Lawrence County Junior Miss, will be the mistress of ceremonies for Saturday’s program.
Kinsley Shimrack, 2023 Lawrence County Distinguished Young Woman, will be the co-host, and Jamilyn Lemmon is the choreographer.
The contestants for the 2024 Lawrence County Distinguished Young Woman are:
Name: Sydney Frances Alfera
School: Laurel
Parents: Jason and Anna Alfera
College plans: University of Cincinnati
Career goal: Biomedical engineer
Talent: Instrument French horn presentation of “Morceau De Concert” by Camille Saint-Saens.
Name: Samantha Joy Angelucci
School: Neshannock
Parents: Kim Angelucci and Sam Angelucci
College plans: Penn State University
Career goal: Career in wildlife and fisheries science
Talent: Ballet variation en Pointe to “The Golden Fairy” from “The Sleeping Beauty Ballet.”
Name: Paige Logan Buckwalter
School: Wilmington
Parents: Terry and Christine Buckwalter
College plans: University of Pittsburgh
Career goal: Orthodontist
Talent: Vocal presentation to “One Normal Night” from the Broadway musical “The Addams Family.”
Name: Ava Mary Conti
School: Laurel
Parents: Anthony and Laurie Conti
College plans: Penn State University
Career goal: Nursing
Talent: Vocal presentation to “Gimme Gimme” from the Broadway musical “Thoroughly Modern Millie.”
Name: Sophia Pearl Covelli
School: Neshannock
Parents: Jeff and Tamara Covelli
College plans: Down South, or anywhere I can earn a golf scholarship
Career goal: Attorney
Talent: Lyrical dance presentation to “Blessings” by Laura Story.
Name: Alexa Fae Dombrosky
School: Neshannock
Parents: Rich and Lisa Dombrosky
College plans: Pace University
Career goal: High school teacher
Talent: Vocal presentation to “Adelaide’s Lament” from the Broadway musical “Guys and Dolls.”
Name: Emma Marie Gallagher
School: Mohawk
Parents: David and Katie Gallagher
College plans: Shenandoah University
Career goal: Stage management and performance in oboe
Talent: Oboe presentation of “Concerto in F minor” by G.P. Telemann.
Name: Monica Grace Gibson
School: Mohawk
Parents: Michael and Janie Gibson
College plans: University of Pittsburgh
Career goal: Fashion and apparel marketing
Talent: Presentation of costume design showcase
Name: Mallory Grace Gorgacz
School: Union
Parents: Brian and Wendy Gorgacz
College plans: Undecided
Career goal: Forensic scientist or psychologist
Talent: Contemporary dance presentation to “Run in the Rain” by Tom Grennan.
Name: Bethann Susan Keener
School: Lincoln
Parents: Joshua and Dorothy Keener
College plans: University of Florida
Career goal: Doctoral degree under Zoological Studies
Talent: Vocal presentation to “Stepsisters Lament” from Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Broadway musical “Cinderella.”
Name: Brooke Elaine Maslyk
School: New Castle
Parents: Lou and Jamie Maslyk
College plans: University of Pittsburgh
Career goal: Real estate
Talent: Musical theater dance presentation to “Can’t Do It Alone” from the Broadway musical “Chicago.”
Name: Alexa Marie Ong
School: Neshannock
Parents: Richard and Marose Ong
College plans: University of Southern California
Career goal: Computer science
Talent: Piano presentation to “Red Swan” by Yoshiki.
Name: Graecyn Marie Pastore
School: Mohawk
Parents: Ryan and Autumn Pastore
College plans: Penn State University
Career goal: Pediatric sports medicine
Talent: Tap dance presentation to “Baby Boy” by Beyoncé
Name: Jadyn Elizabeth Porada
School: Neshannock
Parents: Melissa Porada and Victor Rozzi
College plans: University of Pittsburgh
Career goal: Pediatric hospitalist
Talent: Piano presentation to “River Flows in You” by Yiruma.
Name: Peyton Madison Rodgers
School: New Castle
Parents: Terry and Tracey Rodgers
College plans: University of Pittsburgh
Career goal: Biochemist
Talent: Vocal presentation of “Hopelessly Devoted” from the musical “Grease.”
Name: Allison Marie Ross
School: Union
Parents: Dr. Michael and Kristie Ross
College plans: Penn State University
Career goal: A career in the field of law
Talent: Vocal presentation of “Think of Me” from the Broadway musical “The Phantom of the Opera.”
Name: Madison Rae Saylor
School: New Castle
Parents: James and Amanda Saylor
College plans: University of Pittsburgh
Career goal: Nurse anesthetist
Talent: Tap dance presentation to “Runaway Baby” by Bruno Mars.
Name: Danika Jayd Wagner
School: New Castle
Parents: Jay and Kelly Wagner
College plans: Undecided
Career goal: Optometrist
Talent: Contemporary dance to “Mirror” by Madison Ryan Ward.
