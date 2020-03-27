Eight Butler County Community College students from Lawrence County have accepted membership into BC3’s Rho Phi chapter of an international academic honor society that has attained Phi Theta Kappa’s ultimate five-star status for the fourth time since 1968.
Members of Phi Theta Kappa, the society for two-year colleges and academic programs, must have a minimum grade-point average of 3.5.
“By receiving an invitation to join Rho Phi, it shows students’ commitment to their academics,” said Morgan Rizzardi, BC3’s associate director of admissions and primary adviser to Rho Phi. “To have a 3.5 grade-point average or higher is something that should make students proud.”
Students who have completed at least 12 credit hours toward an associate degree or six credit hours toward a one-year certificate and who meet academic requirements are eligible for membership into BC3’s Rho Phi, which this spring will have 32 members from Lawrence County.
New Rho Phi members from Lawrence County are New Castle residents Mariah Bupp, general studies; Alaina Cantakis, child development and family studies; Bruce Goode, graphic design; Oonagh Henning, early childhood education (Pre K-4); Ryan Veinotte, criminology; and Wade Zak, general studies.
Ellwood City resident Destiny DiMaggio, early childhood education (Pre K-4); and New Wilmington resident Danielle Pagley, general studies, are also new Rho Phi members.
BC3’s current Rho Phi membership from Lawrence County includes Amber Izzo, Bessemer, business administration; Edinburg residents Natasha Burrows, social work; and Melissa Griffith, hospitality management; and Ellwood City residents Frederick Faraoni, accounting; Amie Lucy, general studies; Kayla Pflug, psychology; and James Timmerman, biological science.
Current Rho Phi members from New Castle are Kylea Breitenstein, Nursing, R.N.; Erin Dawson, office administration-medical; Alexandra Engen, psychology; Alyssa Henderson, early childhood education (Pre K-4); Shania Johns, secondary education-English concentration; Samantha Joki, business administration; Ethan Masajada, general studies; Jaimie Mayle, Nursing, R.N.; Sarah McCowin, business administration; Lucille Montgomery, social work; Misty Roolf, biological science; Joanna Stoner, social work; and Ashleigh Thorne, criminology.
The chapter also includes New Wilmington residents Madison Pitzer, early childhood education (Pre K-4); Benjamin Robb, business administration; and Severio Costello, general studies; and Volant residents Dominic Gargiulo, Nursing, R.N.; Lori Gorgas, park and recreation management; and LeaAyn Petti, Wampum, medical assistant.
