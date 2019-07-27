Edward Jones office opens in Neshannock

Randy Keslar knows the value of a comfortable pair of shoes. That’s because he has been introducing himself to the residents in Lawrence County.
Keslar is a financial adviser for the financial services firm Edward Jones, and his neighborhood visits demonstrate the Edward Jones way of doing business — face to face.
Before a new Edward Jones financial adviser even can open an office, he or she must spend several months introducing himself or herself to the residents and businesspeople in the community.
“That’s one of the things that drew me to this firm,” Keslar said. “Edward Jones values the individual investor and understands that people still want to do business with someone they know and trust.”
Keslar also had to complete one of the most rigorous training programs in the financial services industry.
And although he is well-versed in the technical aspects of investments, the training isn’t over. Edward Jones places a lot of emphasis on continuing education, and its financial advisors train literally throughout their careers.
“I know my clients want a financial adviser who is up to speed on investments and someone they know. That’s why we do things the way we do at Edward Jones,” Keslar said.
Randy has over 25 years of experience in the financial services industry.
Keslar’s branch office is located at 26 Nesbitt Road No. 103, Neshannock Township.
