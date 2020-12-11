Educator's 'ugly' sweater to be featured

When her holiday invitation arrived, Roxann Gunn had an outfit ready.
The literacy lab attendant at the Harry W. Lockley Early Learning Center, famous for her “ugly” sweaters, feared that the COVID-19 pandemic and accompanying shutdowns would leave her all dressed up with no place to go this holiday season.
Instead, she was invited to participate in a virtual taping of “LIVE with Kelly and Ryan” featuring contestants in this year’s Holiday Sweater Photo Contest. Gunn won the 2019 event, which resulted in her being featured in the “I Won” column in the December 2020 edition of Reader’s Digest.
Gunn said for this year’s contest 25 semi-finalists were chosen, based on viewer votes. The New Castle resident was among the five finalists, but reported that “even though I didn’t win, it was a fun, memorable experience.”
The episode of “LIVE” featuring Gunn and the other sweater designers is set to air at 9 a.m. Dec. 18 on WTAE (ABC).
The educator, who started designing sweaters six years ago as part of an annual competition among Lockley employees, added that she wanted to “thank my family, friends and the New Castle Area School District staff for their encouragement and votes.”
