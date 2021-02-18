Edinboro and Clarion University plan to open their campuses in fall 2021, assuming the COVID-19 situation improves and health officials do not advise against it.
Edinboro University officials said some mitigation efforts are likely to linger, based on Erie County Department of Health and Pennsylvania Department of Health guidelines. The extent of those mitigation efforts won’t be known until mid- to late summer.
Campus housing applications for new and returning students are open. Housing assignments will be made in July.
“We look forward to seeing students back on campus in the fall,” said Dr. Dale-Elizabeth Pehrsson, Edinboro’s interim president. “We will continue to follow the science, but we are very hopeful that students can return to in-person classes, living in our residence halls and engaging in more activities.”
There are about 420 students living on campus this spring – an increase over the fall, but still only about a third of total housing capacity.
At Clarion, the spring semester started Jan. 25 with just over 600 students living on campus and 20 percent of classes offered face-to-face. As part of the move-in process, students were tested for COVID; surveillance testing will continue through the semester.
Pehrsson is also the president of Clarion University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.