Pizza Joe’s in Lawrence County has teamed up with the United Way of Lawrence County for United Way give-back days.
Today, a portion of participating purchases will be donated to the United Way of Lawrence County for their annual campaign.
Everyone is invited to help the Pizza Joe’s family and support United Way of Lawrence County by eating pizza at any Pizza Joe’s location in Lawrence County.
The United Way of Lawrence County Campaign raises funds for charities in the Lawrence County community. The funds stay local to support programs such as mentoring; learn to swim programs, emergency and counseling services for families in times of need.
For more information, contact the United Way of Lawrence County by phone (724) 658-8528 or e-mail unitedway@comcast.net.
