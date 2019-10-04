Tracing a family tree through Eastern Europe poses challenges not only due to language but also because of the shifting borders of the region.
The Polish Americans of Lawrence County and Pleasant Hill Historians will help area residents to find their roots by hosting an Eastern European Genealogy workshop from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 24 at Dietz-Sullivan Lecture Hall of Hoyt Science Resources Center at Westminster College.
The session will be led by Pleasant Hill Historians.
For more information call (724) 714-4232.
