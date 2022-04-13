Two community events are scheduled for downtown New Castle as part of Easter Weekend.
On Friday, Trinity Episcopal Church will bring back its Good Friday Prayer Walk. Participants will gather at the church at 212 N. Mill St. and embark on a 1.5 mile walk around the city, stopping at various points to pray for the community and those who provide key leadership and services each day.
The walk begins at 11:30 a.m. and is expected to take about an hour.
Also returning after a two-year pandemic hiatus will be a community sunrise worship service at Riverwalk Park.
The service will begin at 7 a.m., but the Salvation Army will be on site by 6:30 a.m. with pastries and hot beverages.
Afterward, Reach Church will host a time of refreshments and fellowship in The Confluence, adjacent to the park. The church will also provide restroom access and worship space in the event of inclement weather.
The event is being organized by Curt Savage.
