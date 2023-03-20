The annual Lawrence County Earth Day Celebration will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 22 at Ewing Park in Ellwood City.
The event will offer an eARTh Day Art and Photography Show. Artists can submit an art piece or photo to convey what they love about the earth. Artwork can be created from any medium such as clay, canvas, wood or recycled materials. Photos should be placed on sturdy backing. Participants can sign up by April 18 by visiting the Lawrence County Conservation District Facebook page or by contacting Jillian Court at ecce1892@gmail.com. Two winners will be chosen and awarded $75 cash prizes.
There will also be a Trashion Show at 10:30 a.m. Design an outfit out of at least 75 percent reused and recycled materials such as food wrappers, cans, container lids and newspapers. Show off the outfit on stage for judging based on visual impact, originality and materials. Participants can sign up by April 14 by visiting the Lawrence County Conservation District Facebook page or by contacting Court at ecce1892@gmail.com. Cash prizes will be offered for first- and second-place winners in each age group (except the pre-K group who will all receive participation prizes).
In addition, the event will have food provided by INMETCO, vendors, musicians and children’s activities. Wild World of Animals will be returning with exotic animals at 1:15 p.m. Horse and trolley rides will be offered for the duration of the event.
The planning committee continues to seek vendors to sell environmentally friendly products free of cost.
Lawrence County Earth Day is sponsored by INMETCO, WesBanco, the Hoyt Foundation and Caroline Knox Memorial Fund.
