Have an expanding collection of plastic bags at home? Bring them to the Lawrence County Earth Day Celebration to be recycled.
The annual Lawrence County Earth Day Celebration will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 22 at Ewing Park in Ellwood City and everyone who brings bags to recycle will be entered into a drawing to win one of several home energy and composting kits. The more bags, the more chances to win. Plastic bags of many kinds can be recycled, including grocery bags, along with some packaging and plastic film. This portion of the event is hosted by Lawrence-Mercer Recycling/Solid Waste Department and NexTrex.
In addition, the event will offer an eARTh Day Art and Photography Show as well as a trashion show. Participants can sign up for the events by visiting the Lawrence County Conservation District Facebook page or by contacting Jillian Court at ecce1892@gmail.com. Cash prizes will be awarded to winners.
The event will have food provided by INMETCO, vendors, musicians and children's activities. Wild World of Animals will be returning with exotic animals at 1:15 p.m. A horse and trolley ride will be offered for the duration of the event.
Lawrence County Earth Day is sponsored by INMETCO, WesBanco, the Hoyt Foundation and Caroline Knox Memorial Fund.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.