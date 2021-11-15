When Eagle Scout candidate Sam Kuhn learned that a footbridge in Wilmington Township’s Marti Park needed to be renovated to give visitors access to the upper end of a local trail, he decided to undertake the project.
However, while he set out to provide a service to the community, he never intended to win statewide recognition for the project that he and his fellow scouts from Boy Scout Troop 712 completed last year.
The Pennsylvania State Association of Township Supervisors have recognized Sam and his troop for their contribution to Wilmington Township.
Each year, four youth organizations are chosen through the association's Youth Awards Contest. The purpose is recognize youth groups that make valuable and lasting contributions to improve life in Pennsylvania’s second-class townships.
The awards program encourages greater youth involvement in township government. The project must have a major impact on townships of the second class and should provide youth group members with the opportunity to increase their knowledge of township government as well as develop a sense of personal and group achievement. Projects also should enhance the group members’ communication skills, their understanding of the decision-making process, and citizenship responsibilities. The troop was presented with a plaque and a $500 check.
While overseeing the project, Kuhn directed his troop members in the replacement of the deteriorating handrails and decking. Kuhn met with township officials to seek approval for the project and then worked to locate materials, set up a work schedule, and invited the other scouts to help.
"The project involved plasma cutting (with the help of an experienced adult), grinding and welding to create the metal handrails; cutting and installing deck planks; painting; from numerous areas in the county,” Kuhn wrote in the contest submission. “This is one of the few good walking paths that is accessible to residents. Without the bridges, the whole trail would be inaccessible. With the repair of the bridge, residents of Wilmington Township and the local area could continue to use the walking trail safely.”
Boy Scout Troop 712 meets weekly on Wednesday evenings at First Presbyterian Church in New Castle. All boys ages 11-18 are welcome to join the troop.
