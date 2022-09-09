The New Wilmington Amphitheater’s Arts in the Park Concert Series will be featuring Doug McIltrot and Danny Natale from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 10.
Natale and McIltrot have known each other from their youthful age of 6 years old. Although they’re not biological brothers, they certainly are “Twin Sons of Different Mothers.” Both were together all throughout their grade school years at the former St Mary’s Catholic Elementary School until their later years at Neshannock High School.
Natale and McIltrot were blessed with the gift of music and the calling to share their gift and love of music with others. Natale, a multi-instrumentalist, was a natural on brass and wind instruments. Hence, his ability to melodically play the harmonica for any style. McIltrot began taking piano lessons at age 6 and simultaneously discovered his love for the guitar. Both musicians have a discernible ear for vocal harmonies when singing together.
They were the original “Acoustic Alternative” in the city of Pittsburgh and surrounding areas during the early 1980s. Today, they continue to expand their creative horizons delivering performances of classic selections from their vast musical palette of styles.
“Enjoy the beautiful Amphitheater setting while listening to this outstanding band,” New Wilmington Mayor Sherie Babb said. “They’re sure to provide the audience with a memorable experience.”
The park’s free concerts are sponsored by Apple Castle, Visit Lawrence County, Shenango on the Green, Taylor and Associates, Westminster College, Frank & Beth Verterano, The Emma May Hoyt Foundation and Red’s Place for Car Care.
