In addition to substances such as opioids, cocaine and heroin mixed with fentanyl, there is a substance that is growing and becoming more and more prevalent in the county.
Lawrence County Drug and Alcohol Commission’s executive director Rebecca Abramson said the county is seeing some residents use Xylazine.
Xylazine, also known as “Tranq,” is used as a sedative for horses, cattle and other animals.
“It’s a problem all over,” Abramson said. “It’s showing up in toxicology reports.”
Abramson said Xylazine and Xylazine with fentanyl, as well as opioids and substances mixed with fentanyl, are major concerns for law enforcement across the county, and those drugs provide huge, life-threatening risks to users.
She said the commission will soon have fentanyl and Xylazine testing strips available for distribution.
She said she understands that will not be a popular move, stating while the commission wants to encourage people not to use drugs, she said certain people are going to do drugs like cocaine and heroin anyway, so the least the commission can do is try to prevent fatal overdoses.
Abramson spoke about ways the commission has grown since she took over as director eight years ago.
She said in that time, the commission has doubled in size and received additional state and county funding, which she said is a good and a bad thing.
It is good because it allows the commission to expand its reach and the amount of programs it offers, while it is bad because that means that is how much of a need there is for those programs in the county.
Abramson said the commission has made it more of a priority to reach all eight county school districts to have different educational and resource programs for all grade levels, such as grief counseling and social workers.
The commission has expanded its case management department to help with individuals who need treatment but don’t have insurance.
“We can help anybody whether they have funding,” Abramson said.
Abramson said the commission tends to receive a lot what it calls “dual clients,” meaning those who have both an alcohol and/or substance abuse disorder along with a mental health disorder, leading the commission to work closely with Lawrence County Mental Health & Developmental Services.
She said whenever the commission receives a new client, it tries to work on an individual management plan, as each individual is different and responds to treatment differently.
“They try to meet the individual where they’re at,” Abramson said.
Abramson does think that for a lot of individuals who come in for treatment, a relapse is possible and common, stating individuals need long-term treatment through different programs and facilities, rather than just one one-month stay in rehab.
She does agree that residents seeking treatment need to focus on themselves and put themselves first, but also believes they do not have to go about it by themselves, stating there is a strong recovery community in the county.
“There’s a lot of support out there. You have to put yourself out there,” Abramson said.
Abramson said it is a goal of the commission to not only treat individuals that are suffering from addiction, but are trying to address the stresses of life that may cause individuals to turn to drugs.
This includes working with the Lawrence County Community Action Partnership on different housing programs. The commission also works to help with food, water and clothing deliveries as well.
“We are starting to see the results from the programs,” Abramson said.
Abramson said the commission has three recovery “safe houses” that it owns and operates, including a men’s house that just opened earlier this month in Mahoningtown.
“We’re seeing a lot of good, positive things coming out of those houses.”
